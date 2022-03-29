Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

VMBS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. 58,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,066. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

