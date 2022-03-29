Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. 84,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

