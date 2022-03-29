Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.97

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 1707848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of C$490.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

