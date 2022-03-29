LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Up to $157.23

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.23, but opened at $169.00. LHC Group shares last traded at $166.60, with a volume of 213,204 shares changing hands.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.62. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

