Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $194.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

