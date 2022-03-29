Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will report $741.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $552.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

NYSE LBRT opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 526,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

