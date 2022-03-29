Liberum Capital Upgrades Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) to “Hold”

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

