Lincoln National Corp Acquires 13,998 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 253.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 66,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $57.33.

