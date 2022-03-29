Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,905 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

