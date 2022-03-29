Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,496 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,652,000 after buying an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after acquiring an additional 219,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,987,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,920 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

