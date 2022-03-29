Lincoln National Corp Acquires 6,915 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

O opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.42 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

