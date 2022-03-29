Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

