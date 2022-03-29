Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 144,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $129.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.