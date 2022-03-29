Lincoln National Corp Buys 9,152 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.