Lincoln National Corp Buys 936 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $131.23 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.49.

