Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

