Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 296.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,776 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after buying an additional 227,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after buying an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 131,486 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

