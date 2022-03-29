Lincoln National Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

