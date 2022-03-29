Lincoln National Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78.

