Lincoln National Corp Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,605,000 after buying an additional 473,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after buying an additional 390,815 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $294.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.17 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

