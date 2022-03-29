Lincoln National Corp Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,403 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,433 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

