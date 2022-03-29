Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $484.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.91. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.05 and a 52-week high of $485.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

