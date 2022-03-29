Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.4% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $588,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Overstock.com by 20.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

