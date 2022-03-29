Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,914,000 after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 281,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

