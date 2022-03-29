Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $218.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

