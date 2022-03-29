Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.40. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lindsay by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lindsay by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lindsay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.