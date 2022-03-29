Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Coverage Initiated at Mackie

Equities researchers at Mackie started coverage on shares of Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LGIQ opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Logiq has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.18.
About Logiq (Get Rating)
