Loki (LOKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,794.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.25 or 0.07231541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00274074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.36 or 0.00800023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00106351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012543 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00471170 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.26 or 0.00412731 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

