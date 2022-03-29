Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.49

Lossless (LSS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and $1.89 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.93 or 0.07226038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.05 or 0.99663111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.