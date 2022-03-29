Loungers (LON:LGRS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.00% from the company’s previous close.

LGRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Loungers alerts:

Shares of LGRS opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.39. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 225.88 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.61 ($3.94). The firm has a market cap of £256.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.