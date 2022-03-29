LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in LTC Properties by 55.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in LTC Properties by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 89.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

