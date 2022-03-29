LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0364 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $99,397.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00107883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,745,145 coins and its circulating supply is 163,925,232 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

