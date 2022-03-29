Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $331.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

