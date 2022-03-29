Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Lumentum worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

