LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.95

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 78941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

