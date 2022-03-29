LYNC Network (LYNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,807.00

LYNC Network (LYNC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $533,800.14 and $9,807.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.93 or 0.07226038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.05 or 0.99663111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047135 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,020 coins. The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

