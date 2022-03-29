Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.96

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 227300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40.

About Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

