Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.96

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 227300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40.
About Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR)
