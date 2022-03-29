Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,505 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Macy’s worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,459,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

