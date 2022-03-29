MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 55,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 595,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.75 and a beta of 1.10.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
