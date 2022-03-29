Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

