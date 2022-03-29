Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.56

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.56 and traded as low as C$79.01. Magna International shares last traded at C$79.82, with a volume of 659,326 shares trading hands.

MG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.25.

Get Magna International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.56.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 10.7200003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.