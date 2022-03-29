Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MHNC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

