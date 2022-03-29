Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.07228109 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.43 or 1.00096869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

