Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.05

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.05 and traded as high as C$26.62. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 5,898,188 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of C$51.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.05.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 23.8300004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

