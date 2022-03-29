Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,830 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 11.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of American Electric Power worth $176,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.30. 87,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.