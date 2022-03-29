Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 332,190 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 5.1% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.30% of Cheniere Energy worth $77,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,790. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

