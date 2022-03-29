Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935,661 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for about 9.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 1.34% of NiSource worth $145,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 117,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,707. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

