Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $94.59 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685,734 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises approximately 6.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.36% of Edison International worth $94,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after buying an additional 310,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.81. 25,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,575. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

