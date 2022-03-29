Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 0.9% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.
NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
