Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 1,180,674 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,180,674 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 4.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Williams Companies worth $71,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 345,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,107,669. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

